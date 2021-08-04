Music has always been a passion for Pine City High School graduate and WCMP News Director Joe Keyport. But he is taking his relationship with music to a new level as steps up onto the stage of First Avenue’s Seventh Street Entry with indie rock band NATL PARK SRVC.
Keyport said he first met the band through another side gig – his podcast called Ear Coffee, on which he and co-host Wes Muilenburg interview musicians. The Ear Coffee project started as a blog the two college friends wrote together, but has grown into the podcast and even includes live sessions with the bands.
“That’s in my house, mostly,” Keyport said. “I had a band on my porch. I had a hardcore band in my kitchen.”
Since 2018, Ear Coffee has put a special focus on independent musicians and bands from around Minnesota – and NATL PARK SRVC was one of the bands that sat down for an interview.
The band (pronounced, “national park service”), is a seven-member unit out the Twin Cities playing dramatic, high-energy rock music – not unlike if The Killers and Arcade Fire got together to jam on songs by The Hold Steady.
“These kids showed up to my house on a Saturday morning,” Keyport said. “They were this scrappy indie band. I interviewed them, and we had a fun time talking.”
The band was in the process of putting out four EPs within a single year, and Keyport and Muilenburg were impressed by the band’s songcraft, enthusiasm, and dedication to their music.
And, the band members mentioned that they were interested in adding a couple more members.
“They had synth brass, but they said they wanted to add real horns at some point,” he explained.
That lined up perfectly with Muilenburg and Keyport’s backgrounds. The two friends actually met while taking part in the University of Northwestern – St. Paul wind ensemble. Keyport plays trombone while Muilenburg plays saxophone.
At first they joked about it between themselves. However, when the band put a call out for horn players on social media, Joe and Wes decided to join up for real.
“They said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ We said, ‘Yeah.’ Then the pandemic hit.”
Despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, they were able to record an entire album of new material together. Titled “The Dance,” the album can be streamed at https://nationalparkservice.bandcamp.com. And members of the band now include Dylan Woytcke, Nathan Zillmer, Jared Leger, Sage Livergood, Sam Tudor, Wes Muilenburg, and Joe Keyport.
Keyport said he has appreciated the storytelling of the band’s key songwriters more and more as he has gotten deeper into the music.
“It’s just this world that Dylan and Jared have constructed,” he said. “The fact that they’re doing it, and they have the drive to do is really fun to watch.”
