This will be our second holiday season amidst the pandemic. Last year around this time we had recently learned about a “dial back” on the lifting of some restrictions. Heading into the 2020 holiday season with imposed continued isolation gave Kara Troiber at Learn & Play To Brighten The Day Daycare an idea.
She went out and bought supplies to make Christmas cards and then delivered them to those who wouldn’t get one or weren’t able to go do the things they wanted to do during the holidays. Some of the kids at Learn & Play had grandparents in nursing homes that couldn’t come to holiday dinners or go anywhere because they were in lock down. “They love crafts! That’s another reason we decided to do it,” Troiber added.
The invitation was opened to the community to place an order for cards, and Learn & Play reached out to all the area nursing homes and senior living centers to see if they wanted any. In all, 200 cards were made and delivered last holiday season. Some were even delivered overseas to family members in the military.
Now, thanks to Troiber and the kids at Learn & Play, no one is left out of spreading holiday cheer. They are back at it again this year. All of the kids at the daycare pitch in to help make the plethora of colorful, unique and themed cards. The twelve kids ranging from two years to 13 years old, all have complete creative freedom when designing their collection of cards. Troiber buys the craft supplies and said that anything she sees that would be good for making cards, that the kids can cut or glue, she gets. Then they just take off with it on their own.
“I had a couple of school age kids use pipe cleaners and twisted them in a circle all the way around until they made the shape of bells. That was 100% their idea. They have fun,” recalled Trobier.
The creativity and variety of the cards would make any recipient feel special. A unique card made just for them with a display of fun holiday images from snowmen and snowflakes, to strings of lights, candycanes, and wrapped presents.
If you know of anyone in need who could use some holiday cheer this year, Troiber says, “Just reach out.” They aren’t selling the cards; they are completely free and for people who actually need them. Find Learn & Play To Brighten The Day Daycare on Facebook and let them know how many cards are needed, along with an address to send them to. They don’t write them out or put names on them.
Troiber explained, “We would love it if the kids actually got requests. I can show them on the computer if people actually comment and reach out, and they get excited!” Learn & Play will be accepting requests for cards up until about a week and a half before Christmas. That way they can get all the requested cards made and send out in time for everyone to receive their cards before the holidays.
Troiber’s business completely funds the project themselves. The most expensive part is the postage, so any donations to help to cover that cost or craft supplies would be appreciated to help keep a new tradition of connecting our community in times of need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.