Kids find creative ways to give to others

Rhyen Jahnz, Dru Jahnz, Addison Rydberg and Harper Anderson had a Jell-O and snack stand at their daycare this summer. They earned $50 and choose to give it to Nate and Robin McAvoy from Arizona. Nate, Robin and their sons volunteer their time and talent to help share the love of Jesus with children.
