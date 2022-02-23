Kindness mural

The Pine City, MN Kindness & Inclusion Campaign made a rainbow heart mural on Sunday, Feb. 20 on the Pine City High School entrance windows. The group said that the superintendent had given them the okay to paint a ‘rainbow heart river to flood people with love.’ Volunteers framed the ‘river’ on the top and bottom with either inspirational/motivational quotes or just positive words of affirmation (kindness, equality, respect, inclusion, etc.).
