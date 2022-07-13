KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS RAFFLE WINNERS
From the Knight of Columbus-100 year
celebration-July 10, 2022
Prize Checks Will be mailed out
$1,000 winner - 1 winner: Karl Kreiner
$100 winner - 10 winners
Wayne Whited, Tom Cavallin, Dale Zuk, Jeremy Abress, Kathy Matrious, Shawn Linnell, Betty Pitzen, Sarah Boddegheimer, Sandy Wegner, and Mark Skluzacek.
$25 winner - 50 winners
Rod Leger, Clauddette Pate, Chris Jahnz, Joseph Malterer, Kevin Hinze, Loran Abbott, Theresa Behrens, Bridget Ausmus, Miranda Lindahl, Joe Mikyska Jr., Colleen Brown, Stacie Swanson, Karen Wilcox x 2, Teresa Plasek, Thomas Pitzen, Jeremy Lemmons, Ryan Plasek, Katie Hippen Oslin, Iver Peterson, Constance David, Jim Pavelka, Cheryl Pitzen, Stan Grubbs, Kathryn Skeie, Paul Johnson, John Kirchberg, Steve Theiman, Steve Theiman x2, Duran Auers, Mike Saumer, Jim Nelson, Robin Skluzacek, Josh Spinler, Blake Oslin, Darrel Stuart, Natalie Paredez, Kevin Koen x 2, Dawn Nelson, Alve Stumne, Andy Guzik, Tom Cavallin, Rocky Wylie, Rod Williamson, Sheri Skluzacek, Keith Carlson, Lynette Cardey, Isacc Paul Bjorklund, and Martine Root.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.