Over 150 people die every day due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. In the last two years, Pine County’s Drug Task Force has seen fentanyl and other opioid overdoses rise in the Pine communities. In 2021, psychostimulants and opioids were the drugs involved in the greatest number of overdose deaths among Pine County residents, according to Minnesota Department of Health’s Pine County Substance Use and Overdose Profile. It’s coming into our state, our counties, and into our communities, where many of our loved ones could be at risk of the lethal amounts of fentanyl that are masked as prescription pills.
One thing that the East Central Drug Task Force, county hospitals and recovery programs are doing to spread awareness has been to host a free and public forum about opioids. This forum was held at the Hinckley Casino and had a turnout of around 200 attendees.
Six speakers stood on the stage before the attendees, each with topics pertaining to the opioids, and how a community can prepare to help those who are affected by opioid addiction disease.
Drew Abrahamson, a Pine County investigator, is an agent in the East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force. This task force is a group that focuses on investigating the trafficking of narcotics, gang activities and other criminal violence in Isanti, Chisago and Pine counties. He said that fentanyl and opioids are becoming the top drug in the county. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and 50 times more potent than heroin,” Abrahmson added.
Briana Matrious, who is employed at the University of Minnesota Extension as a tribal community facilitator, offered insight and knowledge into trauma. Her team focuses on healing the underlying trauma that is often the root causes for most addictions. “There are quite a few statistics out there that show people who have experience with trauma are four times more likely to become an alcoholic,” Matrious stated. “Three times more likely to become addicted to drugs. These are significant numbers.”
According to Matrious, 70% of people that have addictions have childhood trauma. Her team works with people to overcome and heal from their unresolved trauma in an attempt to help aid in their recovery process.
Kristie Bryant, a registered nurse/care coordinator at Welia Health in Mora, explained the program she works within in the clinic. Bryant works directly with patients who utilize medication assisted therapy. She explained how different types of treatments work within the body, from medication assistance, to rehab, Bryant described how recovery, no matter the route, takes time and effort to get through. Welia Health and Recovery Hope in Mora offer treatment and rehabilitation to those who seek it.
Following Bryant, Mac Plagens, a recovering addict and an ADC intern at Recovering Hope Treatment Center, stood before the 200 attendees and told his recovery story. It is a story of hardship, addiction, loss, grief, and healing. Now Plagens faces a future working for Recovering Hope when he graduates from the Alcohol Drug Counseling program at Anoka Ramsey Community College in just three weeks. “I will be graduating with a 3.9 GPA. I was awarded Coca Cola Leader of Promise, and I was named Anoka Ramsey’s Academic Achievement of the Year,” Plagens said. He stated that addiction is not the end and has proven that to himself and to those who will listen.
Jeremy Dudley and Dr. Mark Mirick took the stage next. Dudley is the founder and chief executive officer at One of Us Incorporated, and Dr. Mirick serves as the medical doctor for One of Us Inc. One of Us Inc. is a non-profit organization that provides training and proper administration of Naloxone to help someone who has overdosed from an opioid. This organization is 100% volunteer-based. According to Dudley and Dr. Mirick, all donations go back into their mission to increase public awareness of opioid use. In their segment of the program, they showcased and explained the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and the correct way to administer naloxone.
As the forum grew to an end, a final speaker took center stage.
Gretchen Raymer, a senior manager at the residential treatment center at Recovering Hope in Mora, explained how addiction not only harms and controls the addict, but can have many negative effects on the family involved. “One of the biggest things I stress is how to take care of yourself. Addiction is scary and confusing,” Raymer explained.
Raymer stated that addiction is a progressive narrowing of the things that bring you pleasure. “We know it’s a brain disease. We know it impacts brain chemistry. We also know that the lens of their world becomes smaller and smaller as the addiction takes over,” Raymer stated in regards to how addiction works in the mind.
This forum, which was held on April 26 is a way to remind, supply and encourage the community to take action if they see someone struggling with addiction or take action if they find someone showing signs of overdose.
If you, or a loved one, are struggling with drug addiction, reach out to Recovering Hope at Recovering Hope Treatment Center | Residential Treatment Center for Women (https://recoveringhope.life/) or Welia Health at Welia Health – Welia Health (https://www.weliahealth.org/) to find resources to start the road to recovery.
For more information on One of Us, Inc., visit One Of US (oneofusinc.org).
