Speakers answer questions from the audience

Speakers answer questions from the audience. From left to right: Drew Abrahamson, Gretchen Raymer, Mac Plagens, Krisit Byrant, Dr. Mirick, and Briana Matrious.

 Sierra Kingen | North Pine County News

Over 150 people die every day due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl. In the last two years, Pine County’s Drug Task Force has seen fentanyl and other opioid overdoses rise in the Pine communities. In 2021, psychostimulants and opioids were the drugs involved in the greatest number of overdose deaths among Pine County residents, according to Minnesota Department of Health’s Pine County Substance Use and Overdose Profile. It’s coming into our state, our counties, and into our communities, where many of our loved ones could be at risk of the lethal amounts of fentanyl that are masked as prescription pills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.