LaDonna J. Clepper

LaDonna Clepper passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Northern Pines in Pine City at the age of 90.
LaDonna Johanna Walbridge was born July 16, 1931, to Henry and Leona (Kowarsch) Walbridge in Foley.
She was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Leona Walbridge; husband, Peter Clepper; sons, Ricky Clepper and Randy Clepper; and two infant daughters.
LaDonna is survived by her children, Gary (Louise) Clepper of Palisade, Jerome Clepper of St. Cloud, Tammy (Perry) White of Pine City; daughter-in-law, Carrie Clepper of Blaine; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Lu Kotosky of Blaine; many other relatives and friends.
A private family service for LaDonna has been planned.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
