Lady Dragons Basketball continue to perfect their game

The Lady Dragons won their two conference games on Wednesday and Thursday of last week versus the Mille Lacs Raider and the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. They then traveled to Alexandria where they participated in the USA Winter Lakes Classic where they battled hard against Sauk Centre.
Dragons, 67, Ogilvie, 54
The game against Ogilvie was a big win for the girls. The Ogilvie Lions were coming into the game as the second place seed, so they wanted the win. The first basket of the game was made by the Dragons. Karly Jusczak who grabbed a defensive rebound and passed it down court to Kloey Lind sprinting to the basket. It was a beautifully ran play.
The Dragons would keep the lead and the game would end with a score of 67-54. Coach Ted Hasz commented on the game, “Ogilvie has some size and quickness, which gave us some problems at times. A key to the game was that we were able to speed them up and create a lot of turnovers.”
Jusczak would have an outstanding game with twenty points and twenty rebounds. Lind was right there too with nineteen points. Carissa Nascene would play a great game with six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.
The game against Mille Lacs started very similarly with Lind getting a two pointer under the basket right away. Coach Hasz felt that the Dragons came out a little bit flat, but in the second half, they were able to turn up the intensity and come away with a win. The score was 64-43. All three teams, C, JV, and Varsity, were able to come away with a win.
Dragons, 51, Sauk Centre, 60
On Saturday, the Lady Dragons went to Alexandria to face off the eighth ranked team in the state, Sauk Centre. They knew going into the game that Sauk Centre was going to be stiff competition.
Jusczak took a nice baseline shot just eight seconds into the game. The game was extremely close the first half, with both teams playing hard and fast. Coach Hasz said, “We felt that we played fairly well in the first half and thought we could have had a lead instead of being tied had we done a few little things.”
Coach Hasz recalled that the Sauk Centre girls went on a good run to start the second half, but the Dragons continued to battle and mentally they stayed strong. The Dragons fell behind by about ten points half way into the second half. They fought hard but were not able to recover from Sauk Centre’s lead. The buzzer went off, and the Lady Dragons lost by nine points, 51-60.
Summer Thieman said, “We came out strong and ready to play. Our feet weren’t flat, we played a fast, steady game.”
Coach Hasz reported, “These are the games and teams that will make us battle tested and ready to compete moving into the playoffs. We have high expectations for our program and will continue to work on reaching our goals for the season.”
The Lady Dragons will host the Braham Bombers on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and then will travel to Chisago Lakes on Friday, February 11.
