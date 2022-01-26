Dragons vs. eagles
The Lady Dragons had an outstanding week and continue to dominate on the court. They once again won all three games this past week.
On Tuesday, they traveled to East Central to face the Eagles. They seemed to have perfected the tip off, and once again Kloey Lind tipped it to Carissa Nascene, who turned around and made an excellent pass to Karly Jusczak sprinting to the hoop for a nice, easy lay-up. Lind then put in a two-pointer of her own and the Dragons were ahead four to zero just 30 seconds into the game. Half-way through the first half, the Dragons continued to play strong and they led by 10 points. It was fun to see some of the other girls come off the bench and get some minutes. At half, the score was 43-10, with Dragons in the lead.
The Dragons came out the second half and continued to play their game. The game ended with a score of 63-27. The Dragons played well and everybody got some playing time. Jusczak, Lind, and Ella Sell all ended up in the double digits for points. Lind and Jusczak were the top board leaders, with Brooke Bolund coming in right behind them. Summer Thieman, Nascene and Maddie Berglund all contributed points, assists and steals.
Dragons vs. hawks
Then on Thursday, the Lady Dragons hosted Hermantown. It was a bit of a different start than Tuesday’s game. The Dragons couldn’t get a bucket to fall right away. Hermantown was able to put in the first two points of the game, but Lind then put in her own two-points with an assist from Sell. Halfway through the first half, the Dragons trailed by six points. They were working hard on both offense and defense, but Hermantown was able to get a few quick lay-ups that kept them in the lead. The Lady Dragons went into the locker room at half time down 25 to 31.
They came out the second half ready to play and get the game back in their hands. Hermantown had a few girls get in foul trouble, and the Dragons capitalized on the situation. The Dragons pushed hard and continued to feed the ball to the girls under the basket. Lind and Jusczak dominated under the hoop.
The Dragons pulled ahead and claimed this game with a score of 63-52. It was a great game to watch and was well-played by the Dragons. Lind and Jusczak brought in 19 and 25 points, respectively. They also each were double digits on the boards as well as contributing blocks and steals.
“We fell behind by about ten points at one point in the first half, but the kids really battled and by halftime we were in striking distance. The kids did a great job of executing the adjustments that we made at halftime,” reported Coach Ted Hasz. “Thieman, Sell, Berglund, and Nascene did a great job of holding their talented guards in check most of the night.”
Dragons vs. Jaguars
On Friday, Jan. 21, the Lady Dragons hosted the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars. It can be difficult to play back-to-back games, but the Dragons knew it was important to come out strong and have a good start right away. The team saw some significant play from the girls coming off the bench. Piper Mettling made two three’s. Emma Belshiem had a bucket and a steal. Mallory Clepper, Vivian Lahti and Sophie Wynn were able to see some minutes as well. The Dragons won 75-42.
When asked about the season and how the team is doing, Coach Hasz said, “Sell is giving us some really good energy the way she can run the floor and finish at the hoop lately. The kids are playing hard and improving. We are on a good streak right now, but we have a very difficult schedule ahead. We need to keep getting better if we want to compete and beat the best teams.”
The girls will go to Braham and Rush City this week to play in conference games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.