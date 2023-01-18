Kloey Lind

Kloey Lind had a strong game in Ogilvie earning the team 29 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block. Lind is pictured here at a  recent game keeping her eye on the ball during a free throw. 

 t.a. lebrun | pine city pioneer

The Lady Dragons basketball team went over and versed the Ogilvie Lions on January 12. The Dragons’ size dominated from the beginning, and the Lions could not match up against the size difference. 

