Kloey Lind had a strong game in Ogilvie earning the team 29 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block. Lind is pictured here at a recent game keeping her eye on the ball during a free throw.
The Lady Dragons basketball team went over and versed the Ogilvie Lions on January 12. The Dragons’ size dominated from the beginning, and the Lions could not match up against the size difference.
Coach Ted Hasz commented, “Our size gave them some problems, which in turn opened up some good looks on the outside as well. We were able to stretch the lead with a few big runs, but the girls put the game away with a great first few minutes of the second half.” Hasz gives credit to the Lions though, as they fought until the end.
The final score was 96-68. This win will put the Dragons 4-0 in conference play, a good place to be.
The team then traveled to Anoka Ramsey and played one of the top programs in Minnesota at the AA level. They played Goodhue, a talented team strong in shooting. Although the outcome of the game was not ideal, Hasz said it was an honor for the Dragons to be invited to participate in the event. The girls worked hard, each contributing what they could. The final score was 58-86.
Hasz noted where the girls are in the season saying, “We continue to play an incredibly tough schedule, and we have improved a lot and learned a lot about ourselves in the process. We are confident that it will lead to a lot of wins during the second half of the season and will have us battle tested by the time playoffs roll around.”
The Dragons have a busy week ahead, traveling to Esko on Wednesday, Hermantown on Thursday, and then Hinckley-Finlayson on Friday.
Stats for Ogilvie game
Kloey Lind earned the team 29 points, 21 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and 1 block. Karly Jusczak earned 22 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Sophie Lahti scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 steals. Ella Sell scored 13 points and had 2 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals. Summer Thieman had 5 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists. Piper Mettling had 7 points and 5 rebounds.
Stats for Goodhue game
Sophie Lahti earned the team 20 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Karly Jusczak earned 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Kloey Lind scored 15 points and had 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Ella Sell scored 9 points and earned 2 rebounds. Mallory Clepper scored 2 points and earned 1 rebound. Piper Mettling scored 2 points and had 2 rebounds and 1 steal.
