The Dragons girls varsity basketball team hosted the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Monday.  The girls came out strong and ready to play. Senior Sophie Lahti started the game off with the first basket just three seconds into the game. She received a pass from senior Kloey Lind, and drained a three pointer. The Dragons continued to play well, and they would end the first half leading 42 to 16.

