The Dragons girls varsity basketball team hosted the Hinckley-Finlayson Jaguars on Monday. The girls came out strong and ready to play. Senior Sophie Lahti started the game off with the first basket just three seconds into the game. She received a pass from senior Kloey Lind, and drained a three pointer. The Dragons continued to play well, and they would end the first half leading 42 to 16.
Midway into the second half, we were able to see some of the other players come off the bench and play. All the girls played very well, and the Dragons finished the game with a score of 78-27.
Coach Ted Hasz commented on the game, “The Dragon defense set the tone in this conference game. The kids were aggressive on defense and were able to generate some offense from their defense. We need to continue to work on our ball movement as a whole and making passes to our teammates’ shooting pockets. The kids are starting to figure out how hard they need to work on defense and if they do, the results are fantastic.”
Also, for a nice finishing touch, Lahti was able to score her 1000th point of her career! Congrats to Lahti for this big achievement; it is well deserved!
“We are so proud of Sophie. She is coming off of a year where she couldn’t play due to injury and has worked really hard to get back,” said Coach Hasz. Lahti was also the high scorer of the game with 26 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 block.
Senior Kloey Lind earned 18 points, senior Ella Sell earned 13 points and junior Karly Jusczak contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds. Also scoring that evening were Piper Mettling, Vivian Lahti, Emma Belsheim, and Summer Thieman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.