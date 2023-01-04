On Thursday and Friday (December 29 and 30), the Lady Dragons participated in the Granite City Classic. They competed against two teams, both of which were in the state tournament last season.
On Thursday, versus Pequot Lakes, the Dragons had five players in the scoring column. Sophie Lahti and Karly Jusczak both were in double digits. Coach Ted Hasz said how it is good for the Dragons to play against this kind of competition. The girls can see areas they need to improve on. “What the Dragons do like is seeing what areas need improvement by playing great teams. We were able to reflect a lot and learn a lot from this game. We will be much stronger because of this learning experience,” said Hasz. The final score of the game was 48-78.
The next day, the Dragons faced Albany. Albany is also a team favored to go back to state this year. Coach Hasz commented, “They have some very good players and are very well-coached. We were pleased with our play for the most part as we were able to take some of the knowledge from the day before and put it to good use. The kids were able to make some adjustments as far as taking care of the ball and learning how to attack the Huskies zone defense. The Huskies had an 18-1 run that was the difference in the game. We have some more of the top teams coming up on our schedule and we are hoping to continue to make strides in order to put ourselves in that conversation.” This was a game in which the Dragons learned the importance of discipline and staying with it. The final score was 48-64. The Dragons once again had five players in the scoring column. Jusczak, Lind and Lahti were all in the double digits. Jusczak also had a high number of rebounds.
The Dragons have a busy week of games. They traveled to Onamia on Tuesday, January 3, to play Mille Lacs. No score was available as of press time. They will play Rush City on the road on Thursday, Jan. 5. And they will end the week playing Crosby-Ironton on Sat., Jan. 7 in Crosby.
