The Lady Dragons basketball team began their season over at Mora on November 29. It was a great start as they took home the win with a big score of 87-32. Senior Kloey Lind hit a baseline three for the first points of the game, then Karly Juszcak put in two points with an assist from Senior Ella Sell. From then on, the Dragons took off. The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Dragons ahead 61-13.

