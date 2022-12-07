The Lady Dragons basketball team began their season over at Mora on November 29. It was a great start as they took home the win with a big score of 87-32. Senior Kloey Lind hit a baseline three for the first points of the game, then Karly Juszcak put in two points with an assist from Senior Ella Sell. From then on, the Dragons took off. The teams went into the locker room at halftime with the Dragons ahead 61-13.
The second half saw play time from all the other Dragons on the bench, and they put the game away with a score of 87-32. Head Coach Ted Hasz commented, “It was great to have Sophie Lahti back on the court after missing last season with an injury. Karly Jusczak came out on fire and led the Dragons with 31 points and 8 rebounds. Lahti and Lind also had big scoring nights with 20 and 13 points respectively. Fellow starters Ella Sell and Summer Thieman had solid starts to the season as well. Mallory Clepper played an outstanding game hitting a couple big 3s and playing good defense. Also playing well for the Dragons off the bench were Piper Mettling, Brooke Boland, Emma Belsheim, Vivian Lahti, and Isabelle Jarveis.”
Stats
Karly Jusczak had 31 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals. Sophie Lahti had 20 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals. Kloey Lind had 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. Mallory Clepper had 6 points, 2 assists and 3 steals. Ella Sell had 5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals for the game. Summer Thieman had 4 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Brooke Bolund and 3 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Vivian Lahti had 1 point, 3 rebounds and 1 steal. Emma Belsheim had 3 rebounds and 1 block.
Sauk Centre, 49-55
The Dragons then went on to play Sauk Centre on Saturday, December 4. According to Coach Hasz, this game was a battle from start to finish. Both teams were ranked in the top 15 in the state in class AA and it showed. Both teams continued to answer one big play from the other team with a big play of their own.
The first half was back and forth, both teams taking turns in the lead. At half time, the Lady Dragons were down 21-25. The second half, the Dragons would trail by three points until Lind put in a basket and the Dragons had the lead by 1 point. Again, the lead was back and forth. The end of the game came too soon, and the Dragons fell short 49-55.
Coach Hasz said, “Sauk Centre’s size is something that we won’t see very often as they have 6-foot, 3 inch and a 6-foot, 1 inch posts to go along with some good guard play. It was a great test for us to see where we are at in the beginning of the season. We definitely found some things that need adjusting, but we also feel good about our starting point.”
Stats
Sophie Lahti had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist. Lind had 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal. Karly Jusczak had 13 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal for the night. Bolund had 3 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Clepper had 2 assists. Thieman had 1 rebound, 1 assist and 1 steal.
The Lady Dragons will head up to East Central to play the Eagles on Thursday, December 8, at 7:15 p.m.
