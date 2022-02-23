Pine City, 37 - Foley, 51
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Lady Dragons played the Foley Falcons at home. The game started with a basket from Foley, but then Karly Jusczak put in a three-pointer. The baskets went back and forth from each team, keeping the game close in the first half. Ten minutes into the game, the score was tied 13-13. From here the Falcons went on a ten point run, and the Dragons would be down 13-26 before they scored again. Ella Sell put in a baseline three-pointer to break the Dragons dry streak.
At half-time, the Dragons were down by ten points, 21-31. The Falcons came out the second half strong and put on a tough press. The Lady Dragons worked hard to break the press and had a nice play with Sell passing in down to Jusczak cutting to the hoop. But they could not recover from being behind, and the Falcons would continue to pull ahead. The game ended with a loss for the Dragons with a score of 37-51.
Coach Ted Hasz stated, “The Dragons started the game well and got out to a quick 11-7. We came out ready to play and had a nice start to the game. Foley has a nice team this year with a good mix of size and athleticism. We turned the ball over too many times to give ourselves a chance to win. We will learn a lot from this game and will be better because of it.”
Jusczak would come away with fifteen points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Kloey Lind had ten points, eleven rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Sell had six points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal. Summer Thieman also contributed with three points and a rebound.
Coach Hasz commented on it being a special night, “It was a special night as the seniors were honored. We have a great group of seniors this year. Maddie Berglund and Carissa Nascene have been players in our program for many years. We will really miss them, but we know they have great things going ahead of them. We will also miss our three senior managers who have done a great job for us. They are Rhaya Merrick, Hailee Rydberg and Sammie Schneider. They will be missed!”
Pine City, 57 - Ogilvie, 50
The Dragons then traveled to Ogilvie to verse the Lions. Maddie Berglund made the first basket for the Dragons with a nice down-court pass from Summer Thieman. They kept their lead for the first half, at one point being ahead by nine points. The Lions fought back, and at half time, the Dragons were leading by just two points, 27-25.
Lind started the second half with a nice left-hand drive to the hoop. She made the basket to put the Dragons up by four. Thieman was then put on the free-throw line and made one of her two shots. A few minutes later, Jusczak put up a two-pointer off an in-bound play and just like that, the Dragons pulled ahead by seven. Towards the end of the second half, the Ogilvie Lions were about to get some points and bring the score within one point. However, the Dragons were able to keep their lead and would finish the game with a win, 57-50.
Jusczak and Lind were high scorers with twenty and twenty-one points, respectively. Jusczak also had eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lind had eleven rebounds, one assist, and six steals. Thieman had nine points, two of which were three-pointers. She also had ten rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one charge. Carissa Nascene put in two points, grabbed one rebound and had four steals. Berglund also had five points and six assists.
The Lady Dragons will travel to Milaca this Thursday, Feb. 24, and then on Friday, will go to Proctor for their rescheduled game from Tuesday.
