Lahti’s long term gain

Charles F. Glassman’s words “short term pain leads to long term gain” have become especially meaningful to Pine City High School junior, Sophie Lahti.
Last October, Lahti, a three-sport athlete, was trying to save a basketball from going out of bounds, something she had done thousands of times before, when she tripped. Her knee twisted to the right, snapping and cracking and then twisted back to the left. Falling to the ground in agony, she thought, “There goes my junior season.”
Sports have played a significant role in Lahti’s life from an early age. Inspired by her father, who played collegiate basketball and baseball, she started her basketball career in the third grade. She joined track and tennis in junior high, but basketball has been her primary focus. One reason for that is because of the team atmosphere. She says the team builds relationships and lasting friendships and creates a feeling of family among its supporters. It is also more fun and meaningful, she adds, to celebrate successes with teammates instead of on your own.
But building relationships is not the only benefit of basketball in Lahti’s case.
By the time she was in the eighth grade, scouts from Division I schools were watching her play AAU basketball, and by her freshman year, schools from across the country were contacting her. Lahti admits that being 6’1” and athletic certainly helped to get the attention of college scouts initially but that a person’s physical attributes are not enough to keep their attention. It takes a lot of hard work, and she says, “I work my tail off both with my nutrition and by getting into the gym.” Multiple trainers on weeknights and weekends also play a part in her work regimen.
With Division I interest, it wasn’t just Lahti’s junior season that was at stake the day that she chased the ball out of bounds, tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and her lateral meniscus, an injury that has a 9 to 12 month recovery period. Her future in college basketball was on the line as well, but Lahti not only has a great work ethic, she also has a very positive attitude.
And one positive result of Lahti’s injury was that the college programs that did not have her best interests in mind weeded themselves out, making her future college choice easier. She also looks at her injury as “just a minor setback” and plans to be back next season playing better than ever.
Lahti believes that by spring she should be recovered enough to run straight-line events for the track team, and by fall, she hopes to be helping the Pine City girls’ tennis team do a repeat at the state tournament. Her basketball goals for next year include helping the team make it to the state tournament and becoming a member of the 1000 Point Club.
In the future, she plans to play Division I basketball at the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay who, she says, has been very supportive during her rehab and where she feels blessed to have been offered a scholarship. But for now, Lahti will continue to push herself towards her recovery, knowing that the drive to be the best you can be in the long term is worth the pain in the short term.
