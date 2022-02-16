The 30th annual Golf on Ice event was held out of Lake Appeil on Saturday, Feb. 12 on Pokegama Lake. Over 200 people were in attendance with funds raised given to the Pine City Food Shelf.
Lake Appeil Golf on Ice 30th annual event!
- T.a. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
