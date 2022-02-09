Lakeside Medical Center Nursing Home closing

Lakeside Medical Center Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility operating in Pine City, has announced it is closing, effective April 4, 2022.
Staff from the facility will be meeting with residents and their families to outline the process and present relocation options and resources. Residents will have individualized relocation plans developed, based on each resident’s needs and preferences, according to Director of Pine County Health and Human Services Becky Foss.
“We will work with Lakeside, the State of Minnesota and other agencies to facilitate a smooth transition for residents. Additionally, state and federal laws outline the closure process,” said Foss. “Our top priority is to ensure that each resident feels supported and has a smooth and successful transition to their next residence, whether that be another skilled nursing facility, or other community or home-based setting.”
Gretchen Blaufuss, daughter of Max Blaufuss (who owned the facility and passed away this fall in September), noted that the building and surrounding property will be sold and that they have several parties who have expressed interest.
With questions about existing residents, contact Gretchen Blaufuss, administrator of Lakeside, at gblaufuss@lmc-pcac.com or contact Becky Foss, Pine County Health and Human Services director at rebecca.foss@co.pine.mn.us.
History of the facility
In 1887, Theodore Buselmeier purchased block 40 of Pine City and built a Victorian house overlooking Cross Lake, according to Lakeview’s website. The Buselmeier family operated a brewery on the property for many years.
In 1937, Dr. E.G. Nethercott purchased the property and opened the Lakeside Memorial Hospital. In July, 1958, Dr. Erich & Hope Blaufuss purchased the hospital and converted it into a nursing home. Dr. Blaufuss owned Aicota Nursing Home and Gables in Aitkin and Lakeside Nursing Home in Pine City.
In December 1968, Max (Erich and Hope’s son) and Betsy Blaufuss moved to Pine City and took over the onsite management of Lakeside Nursing Home.
In 1984, the name was changed to Lakeside Medical Center to better reflect the company’s mission of providing comprehensive health care services to the people of southern Pine County and northern Chisago County.
