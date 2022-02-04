Lakeside Medical Center Nursing Home, a skilled nursing facility operating in Pine City, has announced it is closing, effective April 4, 2022. According to Becky Foss, Director of Pine County Health and Human Services, “We will work with Lakeside, the state of Minnesota and other agencies to facilitate a smooth transition for residents. Additionally, state and federal laws outline the closure process. Our top priority is to ensure that each resident feels supported and has a smooth and successful transition to their next residence, whether that be another skilled nursing facility, or other community or home-based setting.”
Staff from the facility will be meeting with residents and their families to outline the process and present relocation options and resources. Residents will have individualized relocation plans developed, based on each resident’s needs and preferences. For questions, please contact Gretchen Blaufuss, Administrator of Lakeside at gblaufuss@lmc-pcac.com or Becky Foss, Pine County Health and Human Services Director at rebecca.foss@co.pine.mn.us.
