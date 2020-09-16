Larry Klar

Larry Elmer Klar, age 71, of Hinckley passed away at his home on Sept. 9, 2020. Larry was born in Mora, Minnesota and raised in the Hinckley area. He attended Catholic School and Hinckley High School.
He worked construction most of his life as a heavy equipment operator and with highway maintenance. He was a proud member of the 49ers Union and the Hinckley Saddle Club. Larry enjoyed anything outdoors, especially snowmobiling and fishing. He liked going out dancing, restoring old cars and coffee clutching.
He is preceded in death by his father Elmer Klar and daughter Kimberly Klar.
Larry is survived by his mother Mary Davis of Hinckley, sons; Leslie (Deborah) Klar of North Carolina, and Lenard (Eilene) Klar of Hinckley, brothers; David, Arnold, Elmer Jr., Dale and Darrel, and sister Mary Kay Klar, grandchildren; Thomas, Jacob and Sarah.
A Celebration of Life was held for Larry on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tatting Methven Funeral Chapel in Hinckley. Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley.
