Laurence Eich passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 70.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Laurence: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the Mass at St. Anthony Commons in the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
