Lawrence and Mary Zalaznik formerly of Pine City, were laid to rest on Friday, June 18 2021 at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Pine City.
Lawrence passed away on Aug. 15, 2017 at the age of 94 in Blair, Nebraska. He was born in a log cabin on Oct. 26 1922 to Matt and Katherine (Bravnicar) Zalaznik on the family farm outside of Pine City. Here he was raised with his seven siblings, Leo, John, Ray, Mary, Margaret, Wil and Erna. Lawrence was a veteran of World War II stationed in Germany with the Army Signal Corp. He was thrilled to be part of a group on the Honor Flight out of Blair, Nebraska in his later years.
Mary passed away on Oct. 25, 2020 in Blair, Nebraska at the age of 90. She was born on June 10, 1930 to Henry and Marian (Pekarek) Kvech in Braham. She was the only surviving child of four. Mary, known to all as Marilyn, loved school, fashion, art and shopping.
Lawrence and Mary met and were married in 1949 and started their lives together in Albert Lea. Here they were blessed with a son, Jeffrey and a daughter, Jodi. They later moved to Des Moines, Iowa and then to Spencer, Iowa where their son, Jon, was born.
Lawrence made a career as a traveling sales rep for various farm equipment companies and Mary was the homemaker. In the 1970’s Lawrence’s job took them to Blair, Nebraska and here they lived out their lives.
They loved their Nebraska home and shared many memories with family and friends.
Left to cherish their memories are their children Jeffrey of Glendale, Arizona, Jodi (Tim) of Spencer, Iowa and Jon (Bev) of Carson City, Nevada; grandchildren Jennifer, Jeffery, Joshua and Joseph; great-grandchildren Madison, Mallory, McKenzie, Jaxon, Isabella, Oliver, Henry, Kit, Isaiah and Sloane; sisters, Mary (Zalaznik) Andersen and Erna (Zalaznik) Pangerl; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lawrence and Mary were preceded in death by each of their parents and 11 siblings.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
