Lawrence Peters of Grasston passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at his home at the age of 89.
Lawrence was born Feb. 18, 1931 to Edwin and Mae (Cummings) Peters in Pokegama Township.
Lawrence is survived by his son Kevin (Caron) Peters of Grasston, his daughter Pam (David) Ricker of Plymouth, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Ellen Peters, daughter Beth Ann Peters, brothers: Gene, Bob, and Bud, and an infant sister.
Funeral services for Lawrence will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.