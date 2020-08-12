Lawrence Reynolds was born Feb. 9, 1937 to Margaret Allen and Eugene Reynolds in Sandstone. He married the love of his life on June 26, 1963. With this unite, they had six children; Laura (Darryl) Moose, Tamara (Michael) Hegge, William (Gina Kasik) Reynolds, Derek Reynolds (deceased), Rebecca (Douglas “JR” Summer) Reynolds, and Dustin Reynolds. They gained a foster son David “Holmes” St. John, who they loved as if he were their biological son. They have many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lawrence loved to be outdoors. He was a volunteer fireman and mechanic for most of his life. He enjoyed bowling, coaching a women’s softball team, mowing lawns, watching baseball, football, basketball, and old Western (John Wayne) movies, going to the casino, and spending time with all of his loved ones.
Proceeding him are his parents, loving wife Lydia (DeeDee), infant son, granddaughter Sheelah Weaver, brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children Laura, Tamara, William, Rebecca, David, and Dustin. His sisters-Pearl Ann, Nora, and half-sister Girlie. His grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com
