Learn about safe and sustainable foraging at the Pine City Library

Learn about the basics of foraging with Maria Wesserle, founder of Four Season Foraging, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Pine City Public Library. Following the presentation, we’ll cross the street to Robinson Park where we’ll try out our newly acquired skills.
This program is recommended for teens and adults. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
The Pine City Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 300 Fifth St. SE, Pine City, and can be reached at (320) 629-6403. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
