As a mental health professional with over a decade of experience in various helping roles within this community, I’ve had the privilege of guiding individuals in and around Pine City towards better mental health. Lately, I’ve been concerned about a troubling trend that I feel deserves attention as part of Mental Health Awareness Month.
It’s becoming more and more common for clients to have repressed their negative emotions to such an extent that their positive emotions are dulled, or worse, non-existent. This phenomenon is known in psychology as “emotional repression” or “emotional suppression,” and the negative impact of this on a person’s mental health is backed by research in psychology, with studies showing that repressing negative emotions can have a significant negative impact on our overall emotional well-being.
For instance, one study published in the journal Emotion discovered that individuals who repressed their emotions were more likely to develop symptoms of anxiety and depression over time (Gross & John, 2003). Similarly, another study published in Psychological Science found that individuals who suppressed their emotions were more likely to feel disconnected from others (Butler et al., 2003).
When we push down our negative emotions, we may be missing vital cues that our bodies are trying to send us. Negative emotions can act as warning signals that something is wrong in our lives. By recognizing and expressing these emotions, we can address the root causes of these feelings. Furthermore, by suppressing negative emotions, it may be more challenging to experience any emotions at all.
While it’s okay to suppress emotions on occasion, particularly in public situations where it might not be appropriate to express strong emotions, it’s crucial to give ourselves time to process these emotions later. By allowing ourselves to feel and express our emotions in a safe and suitable environment, we can avoid the harmful effects of emotional repression.
In his book “The Body Keeps the Score,” author and trauma expert Bessel van der Kolk explains that negative emotions and experiences can become encoded in our bodies, leading to physical manifestations of emotional pain. For example, individuals who have experienced trauma have a higher likelihood to develop physical symptoms such as chronic pain, headaches or gastrointestinal issues. This is because the body is not separate from the mind, and our emotional experiences can have a significant impact on our physical health. By acknowledging and expressing our emotions in a healthy way, we can begin to release the emotional pain stored in our bodies and promote healing. This is why it is crucial to address emotional repression and to seek out professional help when needed. Working with a mental health professional can provide individuals with the tools and support needed to process difficult emotions and work toward improved emotional and physical well-being.
I urge you, the reader, to embrace all emotions and be curious about them rather than hiding them. By doing so, we can enhance our emotional well-being and lead happier, healthier lives. As a mental health professional, I often use the metaphor “The Storm” to explain the importance of embracing mental health. When we encounter emotional turbulence, we may react similarly to animals in a storm. The deer may hide and wait for the storm to pass (isolation/withdrawal), the eagle may fly over the storm and avoid it (distractions/addictions), but the bison and its herd (support network) turn toward the storm and walk straight through it. By confronting our emotions head-on, like the bison does the storm, we can find our way to emotional well-being and emerge stronger and more resilient than before.
Therefore, I encourage all individuals to be “the bison,” to turn towards their emotions, and to confront them with the support of loved ones (your herd) and if necessary, a mental health professional who can guide you on your journey toward improving your mental health.
David Jackson is an outpatient therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.