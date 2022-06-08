Hello Neighbor,
I will be all around the district over the legislative interim. I encourage everyone to reach out and share their thoughts and opinions with me so I can represent the views of our area at the Capitol.
Retiring Members Share Insights
The Minnesota Senate has 23 retiring lawmakers. I was honored to be remembered by Sen. David Tomassoni as he gave his retirement speech to the Senate after 30 years as a legislator for Minnesota. Sen. Tomassoni chairs the Senate Higher Education Committee and as vice-chair for the committee, I have been assisting by running the hybrid meetings during session. You may view Sen. Tomassoni’s speech to the members (it is right after the vote on a bill I presented).
A total of 59 members between the House and Senate are not seeking re-election to their current seats this year, more than one-fourth of the Legislature’s 201 members. According to Legislative Reference Library data, that is the highest number since at least 1970.
Investing in Connecting Minnesotans with Broadband
Legislation recently signed into law, (S.F. 3479) directs over $210 million, the bulk of which comes from federal funds, to improve Minnesota broadband access across the state. This is in addition to the $70 million in federal funds that the legislature directed last session. This includes up to $30 million for the Lower Population Density Pilot Program to connect hard to reach unserved areas, up to $15 million for the Line Extension Program to connect difficult to reach individual homes, up to $15 million for updated broadband mapping, and the remaining funds to the successful Border-to-Border Broadband grant program.
Investments in the Border-to-Border Broadband grant program have become increasingly important to connect all Minnesotans to the modern economy. Roughly 240,000 Minnesota households are without reliable internet access, including 25% of rural Minnesota households.
Today, broadband funding availability through the Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant Program was announced, and the funding available to be awarded to selected grantees will be $95 million. Priority consideration will be given to projects that leverage greater amounts of funding for a project from other private and public sources. The maximum individual grant amount is $5 million. The maximum grant funding award cannot exceed 50% of the eligible total project costs.
The Minnesota Broadband Grant Program is a competitive grant award cycle for this 2021 and 2022 legislative appropriation for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The grant application for the FY2022/23 round will be available on June 2, 2022. A copy of the application packet can be found on DEED’s website and under the “2022 Application Process” tab.
All applications must be received at DEED on or before the application deadline of August 4, 2022.
Storm Damage Assistance
The Rural Finance Authority (RFA) has determined that an emergency exists in much of Minnesota due to recent severe storms. This determination opens access to the Disaster Recovery Loan Program, which offers loans to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance.
Loan funds can be used to help clean up, repair, or replace farm structures and replace livestock needing repair/replacement due to heavy rains and high winds in May 2022. Eligible farmers must have received at least 25% of their annual gross income from farming for the past year and will work through their bank to secure the loans from the RFA. Interest rates on the RFA portion of the loan are currently set at 0.0%.
This emergency covers counties including: Carlton, Chisago, Kanabec, Pine, and Saint Louis, and adjacent counties.
The link to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture page regarding these loans is here: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/disasterloan
In legislation recently signed into law, there is a provision for $8.1 million in drought relief grants to livestock and specialty crop farmers in most Minnesota counties, including Carlton, Chisago, Kanabec, Pine, and St. Louis.
While the application window is not yet open, we know the application window will be open for approximately 10-12 business days in mid-June, and farmers will be eligible for up to $7,500 in documented drought-related expenses. We are sending along this information so farmers can gather needed documentation to apply before the application window opens in mid-June.
Please check the drought relief program page, where you can sign up to receive updates at: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/droughtrelief . Once the application opens, farm operators can email drought@state.mn.us or call the Grants Line at 651-201-6500 with any questions.
Jason Rarick is the senator representing District 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.