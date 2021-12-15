Legislative update

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Showers this evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening then blustery with rain and snow overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.