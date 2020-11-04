Three incumbents and one new member were elected to four year terms on the Pine City School Board on Nov. 3.
In an eight-person race for the four open seats on the school board, incumbent Wendy Leibel was the top vote-getter with 2,926 votes. Challenger Becci Berglund-Palmblade was next with 2,502 votes, followed by incumbent Dan Peterson with 2,478 votes and incumbent Timothy J. Geisler with 2,161 votes. Leibel, Berglund-Palmblade, Peterson and Geisler will start their new terms in 2021.
Among the other challengers, Katherine Koffler received 1,712 votes, Wayne Gilman received 1,436 votes, Scott Milliman received 1,285 votes and Dennis J. Gerold received 1,069 votes. There were 61 write-in votes.
10-year operating levy
Pine City voters came out in favor of renewing the school’s 10-year operating levy ($154.45 per pupil), which was first approved in 2000 and was renewed in 2010. There were 3,332 votes in favor of the operating levy renewal and 2,207 votes against.
