Lemon-aide sellers offers sweet support

Lauryn Jahnz and Lexie Rydberg had a lemon-aide stand at their daycare during the month of July. They wanted to help people in need, so they donated $100 to the Family Pathways Pine City Food Shelf to help families in need.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 13, 2021 @ 10:14 pm
Lauryn Jahnz and Lexie Rydberg had a lemon-aide stand at their daycare during the month of July. They wanted to help people in need, so they donated $100 to the Family Pathways Pine City Food Shelf to help families in need.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.