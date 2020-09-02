The Pine City Leos are going to be back in action in the upcoming school year, finding new ways to develop their leadership skills and build friendships as they serve the local community.
The Leadership, Experience, Opportunity club (LEO for short) is a club for 10th-12th graders in Pine City – both in the high school and homeschooled.
Dana Phillips, the Leo adviser, has previously coached the Pine City Quiz Bowl. She is also a member of the Pine Area Lions and the volunteer behind Teen Movie Night at the Pine City Public Library – and she has a 15-year-old daughter who is a member of the Leo Club.
“Leo members gain useful leadership skills, see first-hand how they can improve their community, make friends and receive recognition for their efforts,” Phillips said. “The club is a huge asset for our Pine City youth as well as the community. People of all ages will benefit from the volunteer work of our Leo members.”
She said the community has shown a lot of excitement to see the Leo Club return.
“In the past, our club has had as many as 70 members volunteering in all areas of Pine City and the surrounding area,” Phillips said. “We are thrilled to bring this club back to life.”
Phillips said that future projects could include a pen pal program with younger elementary students, sending artwork to assisted living centers, and helping the library with their pollinator garden and book sales.
“Once COVID is over and we are able to socialize in person and inside, we’ll be doing many other projects to help all ages in the community,” Phillips said. “We’re excited to be a club where Pine City youth can use their skills to help make our town a better place. We look forward enthusiastically to see what these young adults will do to improve Pine City.”
Students can join the club and community members can request volunteer help at the Pine City Leos Facebook page.
