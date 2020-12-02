Leo McKenzie passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his home. Leo was born August 18, 1935 in Osceola, Wisconsin to Thomas and Lucy (Berg) McKenzie. He was the fourth of six children.
Leo was baptized in the Catholic Church in Farmington, Wisconsin. He attended school in Balsam Lake and graduated in 1954. Enlisting in the army in 1956 and he severed in Germany. After his discharge he worked for 3M and Ford Motor Company. June 20, 1959 he married Dorothy Doenz. Leo and Dorothy purchased their dairy farm in 1961 and farmed until retirement. They were blessed with 8 children.
Leo was an active member of several local and state dairy organizations. After retirement Leo enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, running for farm equipment parts or getting together with friends and family to play cards. Leo enjoyed playing Cribbage with his youngest grandchildren Tom and Keely. Leo cared for his family very much. He told his children on many occasions how much he appreciated Dorothy’s great care of him as his health declined.
Many thanks go out to the Hospice team for their care and support.
Leo is survived by his loving wife Dorothy: sons John (Corinne) McKenzie, Dale (Sandy) McKenzie, Jerry Mckenzie, Donny (Tina) McKenzie; daughters: Theresa (Brian) Carlson, Annette (Dennis) Teich; grandchildren: Danae (Jake) Bartes, Kristin (Marc) Leonard, Sister Mary Angela McKenzie, Laura (Anthony) Filaski, Sister Mary Patrick McKenzie, Brother Philip McKenzie, Caroline McKenzie, Kayla Teich, Jenna Teich, Ryan Teich, Jason (Julia) Teich, Thomas McKenzie, Keely McKenzie; great grandchildren: Grace Bartes, Wyatt Bartes, Kate Leonard; siblings: Clarence (June) McKenzie, Pat Parmer; brothers-in-law: Bill Pfannes, Jack (Marlene) Doenz, Raymond (Kathy) Doenz, Elmer (Anna) Doenz, Ernie Doenz; sisters–in-law: Marilyn McKenzie, Yvonne McKenzie, Jean (Jim) Slade, Janet (Larry) Rogers; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lucy McKenzie; in-laws John and Leona Doenz; sons Allan and Thomas McKenzie; great grandson Logan Bartes; siblings Francis McKenzie, Lawrence McKenzie, Mary Pfannes, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Lee (Leona) Christiansen, Bob (Marie) Adrian, Dennis (Lorraine) Schultz, Joe Parmer; many other dear nieces and nephews.
Deacon Gene Biever celebrated funeral services for Leo on Nov. 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pine City. There was a time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 with a rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also visitation one hour prior to the service in the St. Anthony Commons area of the church. Interment took place in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Pine City.
Memorials in Leo’s memory may be directed to: Immaculate Conception Church, Pine City or American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements were for Mr. Leo McKenzie were entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
