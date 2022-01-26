LeRoy E. Gardner

LeRoy Edward Gardner, age 84, passed away peacefully at his farm in Pine City on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
LeRoy was born March 20, 1937. He lived in the Pine City area most of his life. At a very young age he went to work in the potato fields and then worked at the local feed mill until he joined the U.S. Air Force at 17 yrs old. Upon leaving the Air Force, he met Phyllis Marie Gilbey and they were married on June 25, 1960. They made their first home in Fridley and had three children, Richard, Renee and Ron. In 1965, they purchased Phyllis’ mothers farm in Pine City, where they lived the rest of their lives.
LeRoy worked many years as a cement finisher while he hobby farmed pigs, chickens and beef cattle. Later he gave up cement finishing for full time dairy farming, which he did up until his retirement. While retired, he went back to hobby farming and then took up cabinet making with his son, Richard, which he did up to his passing. He often joked that dairy farming was easier than retirement. Besides work, LeRoy also enjoyed gardening, playing cards and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren.
His humor, kindness and generosity will be remembered by everyone he met. Whether it was lending a hand, giving advice or borrowing out anything he had, he was happy to do so. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.
He leaves us with a heavy heart and will be missed dearly by many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Rose (Shermer) Gardner; step-mother, Bernice (Shermer) Gardner; wife, Phyllis; grandson, Ryan Gardner; brothers, Leonard, Leon and Bert; sisters-in-law, Loraine Gardner, Dawn Gardner and Sharon Gardner; and brother-in-law, Hugo Krueger.
LeRoy is survived by his children, Richard (Denise Williams), Renee Allen (Tom Torgerson) and Ron (Susan) all of Pine City; grandchildren, Jamie Allen (Matt Torgerson), Valerie Allen (Mike Mozingo), Justine Torgerson, Travis (Chelsey) Gardner, Ashley Gardner (Ryan Michael), Courtney (Jesse) Bagley, Amy (Derek) Bestick, Nathan Gardner (Christina Ramsey); eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Laurence (Pat), Lloyd, Dale (Janice), Michael (Kathie), David (Sherre), Brian and Terry; sisters, SharonLee Krueger, Leona (Gary) Okerstrom and Roxanne (Joel) White; many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for LeRoy will be held at 12 p.m.; Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Open Arms Church of God in Grasston, Minnesota (406 Pine St, Grasston MN 55030). A time of visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.