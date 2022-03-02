LeRoy E. Gardner

LeRoy Edward Gardner, age 84, passed away peacefully at his farm in Pine City on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
A Celebration of Life for LeRoy will be held at noon on Saturday, March 19, at Open Arms Church of God in Grasston, 406 Pine Street, 55030; a time of visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial donations in LeRoy’s memory may be directed to: Czech National Cemetery of Pine City, c/o Ron Gardner, 57236 Hickory Lane; Pine City 55063; To view complete obituary, visit www.FuneralAndCremationService.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.