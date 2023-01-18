Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Leroy Karasch passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Leroy was born on June 15, 1956 in Hennepin County, Minn.. He was raised in St. Louis Park, Minn., where he also graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1975. Leroy was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and took great pride in that occupation. His handle was the Fox Chaser. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was also a passionate Minnesota Vikings fan – SKOL. All who knew him will remember his outgoing personality and zest for life. He will be greatly missed.
Breaker-Breaker 19, Fox Chaser is 10-7
Leroy is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Dolores; his grandparents; Roy Karasch, Bernice Fedor, Henry and Norma Henderson.
Leroy is survived by his son, Timothy Karasch; sister Denise (Kai) Hansen; brother James (Sandy) Karasch; nephew Mitchell Hansen; niece and god-daughter Kelsey Hansen; niece Sarah Hansen; many cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held later this year and details will be shared on the Methven website www.methvenfuneralhome.com and on Facebook.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Dresser Methven Chapel, Mora, Minn.
