Lessons learned by novice vegetable gardener

Late winter 2020, I retired. After 41 years in the healthcare world, I needed a new challenge. I decided to learn about and try gardening. I took the Master Gardener Core Course through the University of MN Extension in Pine County, that started in January 2020 and began my plan for vegetable gardens in the Pine City area.
Research-based gardening techniques, tempered with practicality, guided my process. Soil testing is basic to grow healthy plants. However, in this era of COVID 19, getting the soil samples to the testing lab was impractical. Therefore, to improve the texture and richness of my clay soil, I tilled in sand and processed manure and compost. On April 22, I sowed, lettuce, carrots, spinach and cantaloupe seed.
Learning #1: Cantaloupe is a warm season crop. None of the seeds germinated because the soil was too cold.
Inspecting growing plants regularly helps to identify problems and non-pesticide solutions. My spinach had many holes. Based on the damage, it was likely due to flea beetles. Using the University of Minnesota Extension Yard and Garden web site I clicked onto the link called “What’s wrong with my plant” at http://apps.extension.umn.edu/garden/diagnose/plant/
Learning #2: I learned that sometimes it’s better to do nothing. Flea beetles rarely cause irreparable damage and prefer young foliage. As my spinach matured, flea beetle damage became less.
The next challenge was irregular holes in the leaves of my Brussels sprouts and cabbage. A light green worm called the cabbage looper was eating the greenery. I hand-picked the worms, dropping them into soapy water to kill them. Each subsequent day there were fewer worms and the damage to the plants stopped.
Learning #3: a non-pesticide approach really does work.
I am already looking forward to the 2021 gardening season. I will get soil testing done in early fall this year.
Learning #4: You can go to this website for details on how to take and send in a soil sample to the University of Minnesota Soil Testing Lab at: (http://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/understanding-your-report/lawn-garden-and-landscape-plants)
Learning #5: I am going to invest in a soil thermometer, and use the web site https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/planting-vegetable-garden as a resource as to when to sow seeds.
In Pine County, here are a few resources to help with vegetable gardening: Ask a Master Gardener can be reached by leaving a message at the Pine County Extension office at 1-800-657-3813 Ext. 3 or 1 or email: salme002@umn.edu You can also check out the Pine County Extension office website at www.extension.umn.edu/county/pine. Also check out the Pine County Master Gardener Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/PineCountyMasterGardeners
If you have an urge to garden, have experience in gardening and are willing to share what you have learned with other people, I encourage you to consider the Master Gardener program. The on-line course starts in January, just in time to plan your 2021 garden. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1. To apply to take the Master Gardener Core Course contact: County Master Gardener Coordinator Terry Salmela at http://salme002@umn.edu or leave a message at 1-800-657-3813 Ext. #3 or 1.
