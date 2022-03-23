Let’s Go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter is gearing up for a new season of taking folks on two hour fishing or boating trips starting in June. We take groups from nursing homes and assisted living facilities, veterans, and adults with disabilities, multi-generation families and individuals at no cost to our guests. Our handicap accessible pontoons are kept on Rush Lake and Chisago Lake.
We are looking for more volunteer’s to be Captains and Mates on our trips. For those interested we are having an informational meeting Tuesday, April 5th at 6:00 pm at the North Branch Library. All are welcome to stop and talk to a current guide and complete a volunteer application.
Our Captains and Mates say volunteering for this organization is one of the most rewarding things they do!
For more information, call 612-419-8827.
Thank you,
East Central Minnesota Let’s Go Fishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.