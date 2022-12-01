This time of year is one of the good parts of winter and cold weather, only because I get to look forward to spending it indoors at the mall more often.
Thanksgiving is a great holiday and all that where we get to spend time with family, have some time off work and enjoy pumpkin pie. But an equally exciting part begins after the holiday on Black Friday!
For me, Black Friday ushers in a season of unfettered shopping. When I say “unfettered,” I mostly mean shopping without guilt because of course there’s a budget, which is sometimes ignored, but I don’t have to feel guilty for spending an excessive amount of time at the mall.
Some people would say it’s a waste of time to go shopping. My coworker Lisa is one of them. For her, the thought of going shopping brings despair. She would much rather shop online.
But for me, it’s therapy. The sights, the smells and the sounds all give off the same endorphins that I suppose many feel while they’re sitting in a deer stand or fishing or watching football. Or what many people feel while spending hours in the garden or knitting.
Shopping also brings back memories of time spent with my mom, who has now passed away. Growing up in Mora, I remember we would attend “Moonlight Madness” where everyone in town came out late on a Friday evening to shop. It was cold, but that didn’t keep the townspeople from lining the streets to enjoy a good sale, Christmas carols or hot chocolate.
There are also memories of driving to downtown Minneapolis with my mom to the Dayton’s store. The store was then sold to Macy’s and is now unfortunately closed altogether. At Dayton’s, and later Macy’s, we would visit the Santaland display each year on the 8th floor. This was a fairytale experience for a kid. If elves were real, you certainly felt like you were part of their workshop or dining room as you watched the animated creations doing what elves do.
At the end of the Santaland walkthrough experience, we would purchase a gingerbread cookie and sometimes dine in the restaurant on the 12th floor which was famous for its popovers and honey butter. And even in my adult years, the experience was one I looked forward to and brought my own kids to each year.
Traditionally, the display’s theme would change. But the last few years, the theme “A Day in the Life of an Elf” remained. I remember feeling like this lack of effort put into the display may be a precursor for the future of the store as a whole. I wasn’t wrong and the store, and thus display, eventually closed in 2017. This was the end of an era of sorts as it was one concrete way to keep the memory of my mother alive and continue it with our own kids.
Today, we see more brick and mortar buildings dying off. Many outlet malls have closed such as Tanger Outlet Mall and malls such as Brookdale have been demolished. They seem to be victims of the internet like so many other areas of life. But I’m thankful for the ones that still operate.
I’m also thankful to our city council in keeping Pine City’s downtown a thriving business district. This has been deliberate and has also been successful. On any given day or evening, one will see cars
people walking in and out of local stores and restaurants.
Our local chamber of commerce has also made great efforts to keep local businesses thriving. And this weekend, the Pine City Chamber of Commerce has coordinated “Holiday Madness.” This event is similar to what I grew up experiencing in Mora where businesses are open, the community comes out for holiday cheer and an extra “Macy’s Santaland” type flair happens as lighted displays surround Robinson Park.
So if you would like to support local businesses (thus helping keep my and others’ love for in-person shopping alive), come out this week to support local businesses and maybe earn some Chamber Bucks in the process. And consider attending Holiday Madness in Robinson Park on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. for some added cheer to kick off the Christmas season!
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
