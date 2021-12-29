Pine City senior citizens are so blessed
Pine City Senior Citizens are so blessed! When the Christmas season is in full ‘swing,’ the Pine City Lions volunteer folks dropped off fruit to several homes. We have received this gift several times.
They don’t ask questions; just leave the gift. It’s a wonderful gesture. They’re making the true meaning come alive as they show love so freely.
Joyce Rypkema
Pine City
