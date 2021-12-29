Pine City senior citizens are so blessed

Pine City Senior Citizens are so blessed! When the Christmas season is in full ‘swing,’ the Pine City Lions volunteer folks dropped off fruit to several homes. We have received this  gift several times. 

They don’t ask questions; just leave the gift. It’s a wonderful gesture. They’re making the true meaning come alive as they show love so freely.

Joyce Rypkema

Pine City

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.