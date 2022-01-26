Thoughts on Congressman Stauber run
U.S. Representative Pete Stauber has announced that he is running for the U.S. House again. This coincides with the ‘Official Survey’ from his office that arrived last week. It is ironic that he ‘asks’ for my opinion with loaded political questions about parenting, schooling and vaccine mandates.
These questions from the national Republican playbook are based on half-truths and misinformation and distract from urgent issues. In the meantime, I would need an entire page to show you the number of bills that exist to help the average citizen he has voted against. Couple that with his tepid response on accepting the results of the last election, failure as a former law enforcement professional to speak out harshly against the Jan. 6 insurrection that resulted in the death and injury of police, constant promotion of large foreign mining corporations coming into northern Minnesota to desecrate our natural environment and violating his own anti-tax mantra by supporting tax reductions only for the richest Americans.
We have very serious issues challenging, not only our democracy, but civilization itself as we see the severe weather effects of a changing climate. We can and must do better than having our 8th District U.S. Representative run again who doesn’t repudiate the lies and misinformation about elections, heed the advice from medical experts, take the lead on clean energy, help hardworking public servants, or listen to you and me.
Dann Adair
North Branch
Better compensate our disabled veterans
Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated.
Since June of 2009, our disabled veterans, their advocates and their family and friends have contacted Congress and/or various administrations asking for fair and adequate compensation. So far, there has not been significant action on this issue. The COLA that they receive every year is not sufficient. Our government simply does not respond.
I am warning anyone and everyone who reads this. Once our young people become fully aware that if they should enlist in the armed forces and subsequently receive serious injuries or illnesses that they will spend their rest of their lives in near poverty and our armed forces will disintegrate. It will happen very quickly and we will not be able to stop it.
Here is the raw data:
In 2022, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $39,984.72 annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2020 was $55,628.60 per annum and the median income for 2020 was $67,521. The per capita GDP in 2020 was $63,416, among the highest in the world. This rate of compensation to disabled veterans is deliberate and cruel especially considering that we live in the wealthiest nation that ever was.
They have been asking various administrations and Congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in 1918. That was 103 years ago. Where is it?
This abuse must end now. Compensate these broken former troops properly. This is a national disgrace. Tax the investment wealth of the Investor Class that received the most benefit from the protection afforded to them by our troops who are now broken and compensate disabled veterans fairly.
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded either bought or sold on the stock market to pay for their compensation.
The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the USA. The money is there. We must now tap into it to pay a long overdue debt that we have ignored for several generations. Act now.
Penelope Kelvie
Cambridge
DFL holding in-person caucus
1, 2,... 10 ... Ready or not, here comes election season.
If we’ve learned one thing through the pandemic, it’s that politics affects us all in ways big and small. But you don’t have to hide. Find your place in politics by endorsing candidates, electing local officers, maybe running for office, and definitely making new friends at your local caucuses.
The Pine County DFL will be holding in-person caucuses with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the evening of February 1 at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone and at Pine Technical and Community College in Pine City. See https://dfl.org/caucus/ for the details. Your participation is the key to keeping our democracy alive and well.
This year, in the interest of keeping our members safe and to maintain our liability insurance, all in-person attendees must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test at registration. Thankfully, if you are unable or unwilling to attend in person, you can still participate by submitting a non-attendee form, also found at https://dfl.org/caucus/, electronically to dflpine11b@gmail.com or in-person at the caucus location.
We look forward to seeing you on Feb. 1.
Oliver Dykstra
Chair of the Pine County DFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.