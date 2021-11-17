Thanks for fishing volunteers
To the editor,
With Thanksgiving approaching and thoughts of all the blessings in our lives, the volunteers of Let’s go Fishing East Central Minnesota Chapter want to thank our sponsors and contributors that donate to our organization allowing us to provide two hour fishing or boating trips at no cost to our quests.
After having to cancel our 2020 season due to COVD 19, this year we were able to take 642 guests on 104 fishing and boating trips! Our volunteers gladly donated over 860 hours of their time for these trips to happen.
And we were honored to be the Grand Marshall at the Ki Chi Saga parade in Chisago City and had both our pontoons in the parade.
Our two pontoons are wheelchair accessible allowing folks to go fishing or boating that may not have a chance to get out on the water otherwise. Our chapter formed in 2005 and we serve seniors, veterans, disabled and multi-generational families ie: grandma and grandpa with the grandkids. Some of our contributors have supported us for years allowing us to concentrate on getting our guests out on the water. We serve folks in Chisago, Isanti, Pine, Washington Counties and beyond.
We hear from guests that the trips are a highlight of their summer and some even have pictures of the fish they’ve caught in their room. I think the old saying is true that it is more blessed to give than to receive, if you’re someone who enjoys fishing or just being with people please consider becoming one of our volunteers. To volunteer call 651-402-5960 and leave a message.
We wish everyone a blessed holiday season and thank you to all those who support Let’s go Fishing! Call us in the spring to schedule a trip. Our trips run from June through the second week of September.
Rick Olseen
Let’s go Fishing
East Central Minnesota Chapter
