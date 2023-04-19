Appreciating our healthcare professionals:
I want to publicly express my appreciation for our health care workers at Essentia Health – Sandstone. I was recently there for basic lab work, which reminded me how fortunate we are to have this health provider in our community!
First of all, thank you to Essentia for offering an inexpensive lipid (cholesterol) test (only $15!) for anyone who showed up on the given days last month! This, to me, shows their commitment to residents taking an active role in their health care. While there, I was greeted cheerfully and professionally by the security officer as well as the intake worker. Since it was a “drop in” test offered, there were several of us there taking advantage of the screening. I was grateful to not have to wait more than a few minutes before the nice lab tech took her sample.
Unfortunately, while there I noticed that some of the other patients waiting with me were not doing so very patiently! I was surprised and disappointed at how some people treated the lab tech, who in my opinion, was doing a great job of working through each of us as efficiently as she could.
It’s true that I may have a unique perspective of our good fortune in having such quality, local health care as I do serve on the Boards of the North Pine Area Hospital District, as well as a community member on the Pine Health Care Campus Advisory Board (Essentia). Each month we learn about the challenges and difficulty keeping the hospital fully staffed. This is not just a local problem; it is a state and nationwide issue which was exacerbated by the pandemic. It is not uncommon for health care facilities to have double digit staff vacancies in recent months.
Given this current reality of the unprecedented shortage of health care staff, when I’m in their care, I am extremely grateful for them!
Please, when you’re needing medical care, and are lucky enough to be receiving it in our community, remember how fortunate we are to have such quality health care and treat those who work here with appreciation and respect! It benefits us all.
Brenda Langseth-Perrault
North Pine Area Hospital District Board member
Thankful for the help:
In the middle of a record-setting flood, our neighbor on the Snake River, Doug Anderson came to our rescue, not just once, but twice. When Scott didn’t have the energy to do more to protect our property, Doug popped over (in full waders in the middle of a snowstorm) and offered to help us move all of our freezer food to a different location, as we weren’t sure that 18 inches off the floor would be enough with the water still rising. First to a canoe then to our truck, then helped us jack the freezer up 7 more inches. He brought over extra plywood on which to elevate our mini frig and brought extra tubs for hauling food. Then to top that off, he and his son, Luke, brought over a 15 foot “bridge” today to span our moat so we could get to our vehicles without putting chest waders on. A simple thank you doesn’t seem enough. Just wanted to give a shout out and sincere thank you to Doug and his son, Luke. Every day heroes indeed. Heaven sent is more like it. Thank you, dear neighbors. Mere words aren’t enough.
Scott and Mary Ovick
Pine City
