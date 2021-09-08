With just the clothes on your back
I wonder what it must be like to move from a country and climate that you grew up in to a completely different environment. Your only possessions are what you were wearing. Moving from one hostile environment to possibly a different hostility of non-acceptance.
How terrible I would feel. Maybe I would have my family alongside me, maybe not. I would leave with the memory of 20 years of war, and little hope of any recovery for the future. At this point living day by day would be my only hope.
Putting myself in their place brought a new perspective. If I was to meet one of those refugees from Afghanistan I would extend a smile and friendship. They would need it.
Dale Kuzel
Grasston
