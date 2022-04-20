Concerned with state of our society
How will you answer the question ‘What have you done with the life I gave you?’ This is the question that will be asked when we die and step into eternity. What will your response be?
With all that is going on in this world, the war, the things our government is involved in, the greed of the world corporations, along with drug addiction, sexual addiction, human trafficking, pedophilia, only to mention a few things. How much longer will we be able to continue like this? Is this the world you wanted for your children and grand-children? Our minds have been dulled by television ‘programming,’ and of course movies have been used to support the agenda of the ones who run this world. Did you know that Hollywood is an actual tree that witches use to cast spells?
I want to propose something I believe we need to do. We need to maintain a positive attitude as much as possible. Fear and anger only feeds the beast. Positive energy is what we need to be generating. Loving and helping each other when in need, yes that includes the jerk next door. The biggest thing we need to do is to improve our relationship with our God.
We need to start praying feverishly that the evil people who are leading this world to ruin be brought down! Pray that peace can be achieved! Pray for forgiveness. Especially now we need to be strengthened so that we may endure to the end.
Tracy Schaupp
Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.