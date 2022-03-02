Historic Tax Credits
If the turmoil of the last two years have demonstrated anything, it is creating economic growth, good-paying jobs, and community identity and vitality has become more important than ever. In Sandstone, we know the best of our town is local, from our Main Street businesses to our neighbors to our history. We need to preserve the tools we have to do so.
In Sandstone we don’t go a day without seeing the benefit that the Historic Tax Credit could provide for our community. The historic Sandstone School, the centerpiece of our town, has sat vacant since 2004. It was once the center of life here, and is increasingly becoming a hazard and a negative drain on the morale of our community. The Tax Credit would allow for a substantial redevelopment, to revitalize a cherished landmark and give it a second life. And Sandstone is not the only community that has projects like this.
Since 2010, the bipartisan-supported Minnesota State Historic Tax Credit has served the state in countless ways. The tax credit has put over $3.5 billion into Minnesota’s economy, created over 28,460 jobs, and touches 97% of industries. In greater Minnesota specifically, the tax credit has shown large returns, where projects have generated up to $16 for the state for every $1 of tax credit spent.
This year, that economic development program will end if the Minnesota legislature does not vote to extend the tax credit. With the loss of that program, we will be in danger of losing a proven economic development program when we need it most. Without this tool, we will lose the opportunity to rebuild our local economy and create well-paid jobs. As importantly, we will lose the visible threads of our community’s history.
There are few other tools that have shown as high a reinvestment in Minnesota’s economy. This investment offers dividends in local jobs, an enhanced tax base, and preservation of our valued history. Indirect impacts are achieved as well, with an estimated combined $1.4 billion in economic activity last year alone.
Simply put, the tax credit allows communities to preserve historic buildings while revitalizing communities, creating jobs, and setting the foundation for Minnesota to thrive in the future.
If ensuring investment in greater Minnesota jobs and infrastructure matters to you, please contact Senator Jason Rarick and Representative Nathan Nelson.
Kathy George
Sandstone City
Administrator
