Free vasectomies and radios
A number of years ago, India was suffering from a problem of too many children in poor families that could not afford to feed them. They did not believe in abortion, but many women were dying from childbirth when they had so many pregnancies. So what to do? The government came up with an idea that if a family had (I think it was) five children, the husband could get a free vasectomy. To sweeten the deal, he also got a free radio. These days I suppose that would be equal to a new phone.
In the U.S., most families are limited to two to three children as it is very expensive to raise a child. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that abortions are not a right, couples who need to limit their families to the two to three children, might appreciate the government giving the male free vasectomies and maybe a phone.
Dorothy Jamison
Sandstone
Sheriff’s Office has my support
Just a quick note and observation on my visit last week to the Sheriff’s Office. I was reminded of how lucky we all are in Pine Country to have such an incredible crew of officers and an incredible support staff backing up the officers in the field daily. These terrific folks keep us safe 24-7, year in and year out.
This department and everyone associated have my total support.
Lawrence & Elaine Garaghty
Pine City
Let’s look at a different option for passenger rail
I have a question: Why is so much concern being put on having the passenger rail line going through Cambridge, Grasston, Hinckley and on to Duluth?
This rail line is used for the hauling of freight, and freight lines they have priority of the line. If passenger trains are put on they will, at times, be put on side lines to wait for the freight to go through, so what is the advantage of having the passenger train on this line?
There is another line of rails that should be looked at. That line is the rail line that goes from Duluth, Sandstone Hinckley, Pine City and down to North Branch. Can’t that line that was there to the cities be reopened. Rebuild or reclaim that rail line. It would be a beautiful trip from Duluth through these towns. And the line doesn’t have a lot of freight on it. Seems that whoever is planning the other line is short sighted.
Cordia Swenson
Grasston
Support cultivated meat
I was happy to learn the San Francisco-based company, Eat Just, is planning to build the world’s biggest cultivated meat factory in the United States. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. The planned facility will have ten 250,000-liter bioreactors, capable of producing 30-million pounds of this revolutionary protein every year.
Despite such amazing progress in the private sector, more federal funding for cellular-agriculture research is necessary to help make cultivated-meat competitive with the price of its slaughtered counterpart. Cultivated meat is better for the environment, public health and animals. Our senators should support this nascent industry, which has the potential to do so much good.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, CT
