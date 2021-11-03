Honor all of our veterans
To the Editor:
The members of the American Legion Auxiliary, Pine City Unit 51, would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause on this day to also honor those who are currently fighting for our freedom. Thank you for bravely protecting us.
Founded in 1919, The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of the American Legion. Members nationally, volunteer millions of hours and raise funds to support veterans, military, and their families.
Linda Setterlund, President American Legion Auxiliary
Pine City Unit 51
Laws should change to prevent shortages
To the Editor:
I have been hearing on the TV about the truck driver shortage and the blame placed upon that for the backlog of unloaded ships and plugged ports. That is only a portion of the problem.
In California, Governor Newsom has enacted laws in recent times that are also a factor in this problem. Nobody seems to mention this situation so I feel compelled to.
As I understand it, there is a California law that says that no truck older than 2011 will be allowed to operate inside California’s borders. Also, within that law it dictates that no engine older that 2010 can be used in said semi-trucks. This could disqualify a great quantity of semi-trucks being used to move freight inside and out of California, because older trucks would no longer be able to be licensed to operate on California roads.
There is the California AB-5 law that owner-operators can no longer operate in California. It not yet in effect because it is under legal dispute. The AB-5 bill tries to classify an owner-operators employment status. It can be a lengthy read so I ask you to look it up for yourself. I will tell you from my reading of this situation, of the approximate 13,000 drivers normally delivering freight in containers from the ports, only a few hundred now qualify.
Lastly, there has been word that California driver health restrictions have been tightened. By doing this, current drivers can be disqualified from being able to earn a living by driving semi. Those wanting to become semi drivers would also become unable to do so. They would have met the prior health standards but the new rules are that much more restrictive.
I strongly suggest you look up these items so you can read for yourself and draw your own conclusions. If enough people are made aware of this situation and things can be reversed to prior Covid rules, I feel that freight plugging the ports would be moved much faster, items would be resupplied to warehouses and stores faster, and things would ease overall.
Martin Rike
Pine City
