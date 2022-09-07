Billboards an eyesore:
Has anyone noticed the excessive number of Billboards lining I-35 through Pine County?
I think it’s a real negative, that when a person is driving on Interstate 35, the moment you approach the Pine County line, all one sees is countless billboards. I have also been told by friends visiting, that they too, really are shocked at the amount of billboards we have on our stretch of freeway, especially after driving through Chisago County, which is very scenic.
With all the advertising a person already is exposed to on a daily basis, I would love to see Pine County limit the number of billboards we have here.
Johana Olson, Pine City
Thankful for the coverage:
I’m well pleased to see your coverage of the Sokol Club activity especially the great Booya stew concoction. I well recall attending those events as a kid in the late forties. One of my best memories is playing bingo and winning a ten pound sack of sugar! I doubt there are any prizes amounting to a small sack of sugar these days, but at the time I won, sugar was still rationed due to WWII. I well recall my mom was thrilled!
In those days, walking on the sidewalk across from Robinson Park or in Sauser’s Hardware, one was just as apt to hear Bohemian spoken as English. Remember Beuron isn’t far from Pine City, much closer than Mora. Growing up there, most of my best friends and mentors claimed Bohemian/Deutsche ancestry; they were all absolutely the best mankind has to offer. I’ll admit to some prejudice. I guess due to my mother’s heritage as her parents were immigrants from Bavaria in the 1870s.
I’m guessing those long ago recollections have been replaced as Pine City has grown and that it’s population has become more heterogeneous, but I’m happy to see you see fit to cover activity like that at the Sokol Camp.
Fred Hodge
Arlington, Washington (formerly of Pine City)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.