Legendary lost train of ... Hay Creek?
To the Editor:
Thank you for putting the Devils Lake train story to bed. It’s a little sad to see a good legend proven false. But before we put the stories of Pine County’s lost trains to rest, let’s not forget the story of the Hay Creek steam engine, sitting at the bottom of this little river in Clover Township east of Hinckley.
Apparently this log hauler was too small to pay the expenses to ship it to Duluth for scrap, so it was abandoned along Fleming Road, where it lies to this day, hidden from view for a hundred years. Or not.
Matt Maida
Pine City
Vaccinations should be required
To the Editor:
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) – unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Pine City
