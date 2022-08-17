Every Minnesotan deserves safety
I am John Peura, the former SD11 DFL endorsed candidate. I have spent my career as a Learning & Development Specialist, Public Policy Strategist, Public Safety and Behavioral Health Specialist.
Every Minnesotan deserves to feel safe in their community, which requires investing in public safety needs that not only address crime after it happens but help prevent it from happening in the first place. This election does not have a binary choice between the establishment nominees.
In all my years of K-12, I did not experience the routine “lockdown” drills. Not until I became a substitute teacher where I was responsible for the students in the classroom. The threat is real. When I had to report my headcount, I was applied my experience reporting my totals to count control at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Rush City. The closest mass shooting to my K-12 days was the Columbine shooting in 1999. Then in 2005, the shooting on the Red Lake Reservation.
Yet, we have politicians (electrician-politicians included) who fail to act. Once a person’s name is placed on the ballot or served in office that person is a politician. Without the lived experience of being on the frontline, politicians are “arm chair” quarterbacking. The current terms were designed to be a short-term opportunity to address concerns affecting the individual’s community or profession. A great example is Chester Congdon (Duluth). Congdon opposed the proposed tonnage tax that would have affected the iron ore from the range. So, Congdon was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives (1909 – 1913).
Let’s raise the bar from the mundane responses that we receive from our elected officials. Let’s collaborate together to make some fantastic choices to better our state and community.
John Peura
Moose Lake
No one is an accident
Children are a gift from God. They are not expendable. When I look at a large family, I think ... they must be loved a lot. When a parent is out with their child, or children, they shouldn’t be sneered at, or comments made. Parents hold your head high. Love your kids. They were given to you by a God of love. He chose you to teach this child love, kindness, peace and joy. You have a ready supply of love and grace – tap in! If you get tired, ask for help. You have people that are willing to assist you. You haven’t failed; you are seeking help to bring the best world for you child. You too, are a blessing from God. You don’t grow out of being a blessing. You may have forgotten you need to be a blessing too! Breathe!
I once heard someone explain their grandchild as an accident- in front of the child and parent. I was shocked! The gentleman vendor at the local flea market quickly admonished the grandmother. “They were not an accident.” Thank God for the man’s boldness and love. No one should ever be described as an “accident.” You may have been a surprise, but no one is an accident.
Every person is God’s creation. Perhaps they have fallen away from God. Perhaps they won’t return to Him. They didn’t start out that way.
It is good to whisper to the infant “You are a gift from God.” I once had a baby smile in his sleep when I whispered that in his ear. Do we have to quit whispering or speaking those words once a child grows? No! Please don’t stop telling children they are a gift from God. They are, and so are you. Remember to be a gift, yourself. We oftentimes forget that. You are a gift and a blessing. Families are a true example of love. Where would we be without that?
Barbara Bell
Pine City
Thanks to fair organizers
Just a word to say the Pine County Fair is a Treasure! Our community is very fortunate to have this event.
Hats off to all the contributers, volunteers, and organizers!
Joyce Rypkema
Pine City
