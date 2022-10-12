I wrote Along Scenic Byways a few years ago and am sending it to support the recent letter to the editor about the many billboards along I-35, especially in southern Pine County.
Along Scenic Byways
Highway graffiti
Legalized graffiti
Money making graffiti
Billboards, billboards everywhere
Littering the roadside
Defacing the scenic byway
Interstate 35
Pine County, Minnesota
The highway patrol tells us to
“keep our eyes on the road”
How then can we read the billboards
Contradictive graffiti
Between the billboards and along lesser traveled roads, Pine County has a natural beauty in all seasons – its fields, wetlands and forests, it’s towns and farms. Let’s not cover it up with super sized billboards.
Barbara Christensen
Pine City
Definition of a human:
What is it? That’s an important question. What is in the womb of a pregnant woman?
Is it alive? Biologyonline.com defines life as having certain characteristics including having an organized structure, requiring energy, responding to stimuli and adapting to environmental changes, and being capable of reproduction, growth, movement, metabolism, and death. The contents of the womb are alive.
Is it human? DNA analysis has shown many times over that it is.
Is it part of the woman’s body? Since the contents have their own DNA, brain waves, circulatory system, and sometimes even a different blood type than the woman, it is its own body, not a part of the woman’s.
What is it? A separate, human, living organism. It’s a human baby.
Yet, the battle over whether or not it is legal to kill them continues in our nation. In many states, those babies have little or no protection. Abortion is called a woman’s right. Lately, people who try to defend those babies are called “radical.”
It’s time that we see abortion for what it is: murder. It’s time we stop the barbaric practice of abortion.
Nelson Mandela once said, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” Let’s stop killing ours. Vote Pro-life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.